WATERTOWN — Jerry V. Kramer, 79, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
Jerry Vernard Kramer was born on June 6, 1940 in Marshfield, the son of Leo and Violet (Thienke) Kramer.
On Oct. 8, 1983, he married Jan Teskey at John’s Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek.
Jerry had been self-employed, selling and repairing snowmobiles.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Jerry loved animals, especially dogs and birds. He was very active and enjoyed walking, hiking, biking and cross-country skiing. He also enjoyed snowmobiling.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jan Kramer of Watertown; stepdaughter, Amy Teskey of Watertown; sister, Viola Meyer of Jefferson; brother-in-law, Gregory Stanke of Stevens Point, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donna Stanke and Janice (Walter) Winter; and brother-in-law, David Meyer.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
