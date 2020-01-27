WATERTOWN — Jessica Mae Wallace, born Jan. 27, 1986 in Madison, was called home on Jan. 24, 2020.
Jessica grew up in Fort Atkinson and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2004.
She bought a home in Watertown and lived there until the time of her death.
Jessica enjoyed all sports, and also was involved in band. She started out playing the flute in fifth grade, moved to percussion in her middle school years and continued with percussion through her senior year.
In addition, in jazz band she started playing the trombone and finished with the baritone saxophone. She could play the piano, too.
Jessica possessed so much music talent. She was selected to be drum major her senior year, and under her leadership the band won first place in Whitewater at state!
In high school, she played on the softball team and as a sophomore played varsity softball. Her softball career started in third grade as she played little league baseball until seventh grade. She then played traveling fast-pitch softball.
Following graduation, Jessica started playing slow-pitch softball. She played with many different teams, in many different towns. She played nearly every weekday and in tournaments on the weekends.
Jessica had the opportunity to play in Florida and Las Vegas, Nev. at World Softball Tournaments.
Jessica also had been an avid bowler, and bowled with and in some men’s leagues. She loved challenging herself. Her major accomplishment was when she got a 700 series.
She is survived by the love of her life, Christopher Smothers; her rescue dog, Lily; parents, Paul and Lana Wallace; brothers, Bryan (Amanda) Wallace and Brett (Kelly Cashmer) Wallace; niece and nephew, Mia and Brooks Wallace; grandfather, Patrick McGinty; many other aunts, uncles, cousins and hundreds of her extended softball family members.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Virginia McGinty; and paternal grandmother, Patricia Wallace.
A memorial service will take place at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 31 Milwaukee Ave. W., Fort Atkinson.
A visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Following the service will be a celebration of life party until 5 p.m. at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson.
In honor of Jessica’s love for sports, please dress in your jersey or Packers, Brewers, Bucks or Badgers attire.
Memorials may be made out to the family, as they hope to start a “Second to None Scholarship” in the near future.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
