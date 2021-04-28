Jesus C. Cardenas

December 20, 1963 - April 25, 2021
Palmyra, WI - Jesus "Jesse" C. Cardenas, 57, of Palmyra, WI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home.
Jesse was born on December 20, 1963 in Crystal City, TX the son of Tony and Paula (Castillo) Cardenas. He moved to Palmyra, WI at a young age and attended Palmyra High School. On February 6, 1993, Jesse was united in marriage to Maria Espinoza and God blessed their union with threeloving children. Jesse loved his family dearly and always put them first in his life. They were the most important thing to him and he made sure they knew it. He had a fun and outgoing personality. He liked to joke around and tease his family and friends. Jesse also had a big heart and was always there for a family member or friend in need. He did not hesitate to help anyone. For leisure, he enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and working outside. Jesse will be greatly missed, but his family takes comfort in the fact that he is reunited with his father and his dear son.
Jesse is survived by: his loving wife of 28 years, Maria Cardenas; his three dear children, Cheyenne, Rene and Julissa; his dear mother, Paula Cardenas; and his brother and sister, Tony (Olivia) Cardenas of Whitewater and Celestina (Rosalio) Orona of Palmyra.
Jesse is preceded in death by his father, Tony, Sr., and his dear son, Jesus D. "J.D." Cardenas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00AM on Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Palmyra, WI. Fr. Mariadas Bekala will officiate the mass. Visitation will take place from 9:00AM until the time of mass at the church.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
