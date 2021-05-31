July 8, 2006 - May 26, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Jillian M. Johnson, 14, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at home. She was born July 8, 2006 in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Richard and Jannet (Zimmerman) Johnson. Jillian was a freshman at Elkhorn Area High School. Jillian was a very gifted artist and enjoyed drawing. She was a member of the archery club, marching band, and the lighting crew and backstage crew for the school theater. Jillian's favorite things were her toy Cavapoo puppy, Mavis, pizza, Reese's peanut butter cups, and root beer. She enjoyed playing golf, fishing, doing puzzles, archery, Twister, Hidden Figures, and the Martian movies, swimming, roller coasters, watching storms, watching NASCAR and was a Milwaukee Brewers fan.
Jillian is survived by her parents, Richard and Jannet Johnson, sister, Andie Johnson, her grandparents, Emil "Joe" Johnson of Palmyra, Joe (Patt Patroll) Zimmerman of Whitewater, and Linda (Scott Schmitz) Broughton of Jefferson, her three uncles; Ryan (Melissa) Johnson of Eagle, Aaron (Melissa) Zimmerman of Whitewater and Roy (Paula) Zimmerman of Marshall, and nine cousins; Jenna and Alex Johnson, John, Oliver, Gretchen, Adeline, Chase, Miles and Ally Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by great-grandparents and her grandma, Susan Johnson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday June 2, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Followed by a funeral service at 5:00 PM with Revs. Mary Ann and Mark Moller-Gunderson officiating. Private family interment will be at White Oak Cemetery in the Town of Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to NAMI of Walworth County Suicide Prevention Hotline PO Box 231 Elkhorn, WI 53121. www.namiwalworth.org Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
