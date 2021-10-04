Joan B. Ebel

Helenville, WI - Jean Bruce Ebel, 86, passed peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Jeanette Grischow.
She was born in Oconomowoc, WI on April 3, 1935, the eldest of eight children of the late William and Jean Gartzke.
Jean graduated from Oconomowoc High School, Class of 1953, and from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Milwaukee in 1956. She began working at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital that same year. Throughout her 47-year long career, she worked every area of the hospital, but her passion was the surgery department. She was voted Nurse of the Year in 2000 and retired in 2003. She continued to volunteer for several more years in the Family/Patient Waiting Area.
Jean married her high school sweetheart, the late Ronald Ebel on April 27, 1957. Together they raised their family of 7 children just outside of the small town of Rome, WI. Her love of the outdoors included hiking, hunting, fishing, and gardening. She also enjoyed playing cards, baking, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and singing in the choir at St. Mary's.
Her Catholic faith and Our Lady's Rosary were the foundation of her devotion to her family and her career.
She is survived by her sisters, Jerri Reed, Jackie Novotny, Julie (Gazi) Khaja, Janet (Bill) Winkels and brother John Gartzke; as well as seven children, twenty-five grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren and many other extended family members, who will miss her dearly.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Ebel, parents William and Jean (Bruce) Gartzke, sisters Joanne Dudley and Judy Oschmann, sister-in-law Nancy Gartzke, and brothers-in-law Amos Reed, Jim Dudley, & Earl Novotny.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at St. Mary's Help of Christian Catholic Church W856 US Highway 18 Sullivan, WI. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rite of Christian Burial immediately following Mass.
A luncheon will be served at T & D's Grill, 300 W. Main Street, Palmyra, WI. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home 121 S. Cross St. Oconomowoc 262-567-4459 www.schmidtandbartelt.com
