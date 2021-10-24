February 28, 1932 - October 12, 2021
Watertown, WI - JOAN P. BOEHME age 89 of Watertown formerly of Johnson Creek passed away at her home on Tuesday October 12, 2021. Joan Pearlyette Mayhew was born in 1932 on a farm in Greenbush, WI area, to Raymond and Anna (Halle) Mayhew. She married Noris "Buzz" Boehme in Cudahy, WI in 1974. Joan and Buzz bought a farm in the Town of Farmington in 1978, and they have lived there until their recent move to Watertown. While living in Milwaukee she was employed at the Milwaukee Company, a Stock Brokerage firm, and in Watertown at Brandt.
Joan was very much into crafts, including authentically costumed dolls, Christmas ornaments for the children, grandchildren and others, quilts and blankets, and seasonal decorations, and managed the farm and the family finances very well! After watching Brett Farve celebrate a touchdown on TV, Joan decided that there was something to this game of football and became a big fam and shareholder of "the Pack".
Joan is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Buzz Boehme of Watertown, her five Schoettel boys, David (Judy) Schoettel, John (Susie) Schoettel, Frank (Sandee) Schoettel, Carl (Nancy) Schoettel, Mick (Mary) Schoettel. She is further survived by 11 grandchildren; Sarah (Chad) Robertson, Peter Schoettel, Laura (Steve) Helm, Katie (Andy) Church, Lizzie Watson, Ian (Kayla) Schoettel, Ben (Hillary) Schoettel, Jessica Schoettel, Dan Coffee, Joe (Emily) Coffee, Jack Schoettel and 11 great grandchildren; Olivia Andries, Victoria Robertson, Bella Robertson, Lucas, Caleb and Julia Helm, Emily Church, Johnnie Watson, Sophie Rey Schoettel, Isla Schoettel, and Parker Schoettel;. Sister-in-law Bonnie Sullivan of Florida and her 5 children Dan (Joy) Sullivan Jr., Mary (Mike) Riley, Kathy (Rick) Chaney, Resa (Dave) Wronski, James (Rose) Sullivan and many of their descendants around Wisconsin and the Country.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Anna Mayhew, 9 siblings, Rosie, Opal, Blanche, Lovon, Mildred, Hazel, Willard, Arietta, Marjory and her first husband James "Jake" Schoettel.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday October 30, 2021, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral home in Jefferson with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating, visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:00p.m. until the time of services. No flowers or memorials, please. Any memorial will be donated to Christmas Neighbors of Jefferson and the Wildlife in Need of Waukesha County.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
