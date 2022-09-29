Joan C. Koch

Fort Atkinson, WI - Joan Carol (Notbohm) Koch, 84, of Fort Atkinson went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, after a struggle with dementia. Joan was born on July 5, 1938 in Rib Lake, WI to Roman and Clara Notbohm. She was married to Stanley Lyle Koch on February 8, 1958 at Community Methodist Church in Hebron, WI. Joan graduated from Jefferson High School in 1956. Joan was employed at Jefferson County Farmco, Barrie Elementary School, and at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and helping with Vacation Bible School for many years. She loved children of all ages. Joan was a member of the First United Methodist Church (Fort Atkinson) and Faith Community Church, where she had many dear friends through the years. Surviving family includes her husband of 64 years, Stanley; a daughter, Tina Crandall; a son, Michael and a daughter, Michele. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Bev) Notbohm; her sister, Betty Punzel; sister-in-law, Yvonne Notbohm and daughter-in-law, Suzy Koch. Surviving grandchildren are, Justin (Mary) Crandall, Joshua (Brianne Brandenburg) Crandall, Marcus (Abbie) Crandall, Jordan Crandall, Kyle Koch, Connor Koch, and Claire Koch and great granddaughters, Chloe and Mya Crandall. Two more great granddaughters are coming soon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, La Verne Notbohm and Don Notbohm; sister-in-law, Lorraine Notbohm; brother-in-law, Harry Punzel; son, Tony Koch; granddaughter, Kimberly Koch and son-in-law, David Crandall. The family would like to thank those that helped us out during these difficult times. We are especially thankful for the wonderful nurses, caregivers, and social workers with Rainbow Hospice. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Faith Community Church or to Rainbow Hospice. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 7 at 11 am at Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service. Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
