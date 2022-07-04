June 25, 1930 - July 2, 2022
Jefferson, WI - JOAN D. MEIDL passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek, WI. Joan was born June 25, 1930 in Three Lakes, Wisconsin to Arthur and Myrtle (Litts) Tillman. At the age of 2, her family moved to Antigo to take over the family farm. She attended Sugar Bush School and went on to graduate from Antigo High School. On September 8, 1948 Joan married the love of her life, Wilbert Meidl at St. John's Catholic Church in Antigo and they shared 49 wonderful years before his passing in 1997. In 1952, they moved their growing family to Jefferson from Antigo. Willie and Joan loved to go camping and fishing and enjoyed working in their garden together. Joan was a popular waitress at Judd's Supper Club in Cambridge for over 10 years and also worked as Bookkeeper/Receptionist at the Jefferson Veterinary Clinic for 17 years, retiring in 1992. After her retirement, Joan joined Willie doing volunteer work at the St. Vincent de Paul store in Jefferson. She served as the organization's president for 6 years and continued her volunteer work there for over 30 years and through the age of 91. She was a lifetime member of The American Legion Auxiliary in Jefferson and served as treasurer for many years. Joan was a long time member of St. Francis of Assisi parish in Jefferson and also an active member of the Council of Catholic Women. Tending her outside flower beds brought great enjoyment for Joan, as did baking and sewing, especially making quilts for her 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
She is survived by 8 children: Michael (Vanette), Tucson, AZ; Linda (Lee) Chappell, Hammond, LA; Susan (Douglas) Koeppel, Lake Mills, WI; Sally (Redggy) Pohlman, Jefferson, WI; Frederick (Cathy), Jefferson, WI; Diane (James) Schmeisser, Lake Mills, WI; Matthew (Ellen), Jefferson, WI; Monica Wolff, Jefferson, WI and her sister, Sharon Smith of Schofield, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Patrick; granddaughter, Amanda; 2 brothers, Eugene and Donald Tillman; 4 sisters, Theda Tillman, Louise (Wayne) Kuney, Shirley (Joseph) Meidl and Sybil (Russell) Dewey and brother-in-law Wayne Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with Fr. Thomas Coyle presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 until the Rosary begins at 11:45. Burial will take place on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM at the parish cemetery.
Memorials can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish or Rainbow Hospice.
Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and to share a memory.
