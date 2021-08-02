January 24, 1941 - July 31, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Joan Norma Danz, 80, of Whitewater passed away at her home on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Joan was born on January 24, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Norman and Josephine (Lass) Ellingsen. Her mother preceded her in death when Joan was a child. Norman married Shirley Anderson and together they raised Joan. Joan graduated from Steinmetz High School in Chicago. She married Albert Danz on January 21, 1964. Joan enjoyed dancing and singing in her younger years. She kept active by water skiing, bowling, camping and spending time on the pontoon. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband Albert Sr.; children Albert Danz Jr, Escanaba,MI, Charles Danz, Whitewater; grandchildren Tanner, Logan, Gabrielle (Steve) Tietz; great-grandchildren Ava, Everly, Jaxon; sisters: Paulette Ferris, and Carol "Candy"(Frank) Westerman; brother, Norman "Skip" (Deanna) Ellingsen.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2:00pm at Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00pm until the time of the service.
Nitarfu Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
