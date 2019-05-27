WHITEWATER — Joan Elizabeth McVeigh, 88, of Whitewater, formerly of Eagle, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Joan was born on April 30, 1931, in Eagle, to Harvey and Margaret (Schmidt) Smart.
She graduated from East Troy High School in 1949.
On April 15, 1950, Joan married James McVeigh at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle. Joan and Jim raised their seven children in Eagle before moving to Palmyra where they lived for 44 years.
Joan enjoyed RV camping, hiking and swimming.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater.
Joan is survived by her husband of 69 years, James of Whitewater; children, Robert (Debbie) McVeigh of Denver, Colo., Thomas (Pat Scott) McVeigh of Smithville, Mo., James (Linda) McVeigh of Palmyra, Timothy McVeigh of Palmyra, Margaret (David) Fargo of La Crosse, Daniel McVeigh of Janesville and Richard McVeigh of Fort Atkinson; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1225 W. Main St., Whitewater. Burial will follow at the Oak Knoll Cemetery in Eagle.
Friends may call on Monday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson.
