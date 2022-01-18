Joan H Fish

Fort Atkinson, WI - Joan Helen Fish, age 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Sienna Crest Assisted Living Center in Fort Atkinson, WI with her family by her side. Joan was born on March 10, 1937 to Roger and Helen (Sharratt) Bruegger in Madison, Wisconsin. She attended Madison schools and went on to get her Bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She was united in holy matrimony to Darwin E. Fish on August 25, 1962 in Madison, WI. They were blessed with four children. Darwin preceded her in death on February 14, 2020.
In her earlier years, Joan enjoyed bowling, sewing, gardening and being an active member of the church. She was the church secretary for First United Methodist Church and Milton United Methodist Church and participated in the church choir for many years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her eight grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Joan is survived by her children, Kevin Fish, Kent (Lisa) Fish, Karen (Brent) Miller, grandchildren Alison (Ezra) Knickelbine, Megan (Brennon) Beighley, Amanda, Kristin, Morgan, Lauren, Chase and Charlotte, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Darwin, her brother William, her sister Betty, and a son, Jeffrey Fish. Funeral Services will be Saturday January 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. A special thank you to the staff at Sienna Crest for their exceptional care.
