Joan Kraege

January 14, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Joan E. Kraege, 89, Whitewater, died on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her home.
Joan was the daughter of Clifton and Rose (Henderson) Henderson and was born on November 7, 1931 in Whitewater, WI. She was a great-granddaughter of the first settler in Cold Spring Township, Alexander Henderson, 3 miles east of Whitewater in 1837. On September 1, 1954 she was united in marriage to Fred Kraege and their entire life has been spent in Whitewater. Being physically handicapped since her birth, she enjoyed her life caring for her friends of the universe: parakeets, turtles, tropical fish, abandoned cats, pigeons, chickens, and her joys of the later years were the returning robins from the south. She was proud of her indoor violets and her rosebush named "Seven Sisters" for over 50 years. She enjoyed traveling and seeing much of the country in her younger years. Joan liked to have lunch with her friends in the city for over 20 years.
Joan is survived by several cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; sister, Vivian, and brother Allen. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater at a later date. Online condolences may be made at nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.
