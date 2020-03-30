Joan M. Fischer, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Alden Estates of Jefferson, after a lengthy battle with dementia.
She was born on April 5, 1934, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Alex and Marion (Burhans) Schremp.
Joan graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1951. She attended the Wisconsin State Teachers College in Whitewater, and was a member of the Alpha Sigma Sorority and Theda Alpha Phi.
Joan married the love of her life, John “Bud” “Archie” Fischer, on Sept. 11, 1954, in Jefferson.
Joan moved with John to Georgia before she could complete her degree. John worked for Rocketdyne, so they moved a lot and lived in Georgia, California, Nebraska, Wyoming and Wisconsin, all the while Joan continued to teach. She was able to teach for most of those years without her degree because there was a teacher shortage in the 1950s and ’60s.
They moved back to Wisconsin in 1966, and Joan began teaching at St. Joseph Catholic School until 1970. She no longer could teach without having completed her teaching degree. So, she worked from 1972-76 at Nasco, proofreading in the advertising department and waitressing at Edgewater Supper Club.
During that time, she went back to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to complete her bachelor’s degree in Education, all while raising five children. She graduated in 1977 and began teaching at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson. She taught there until 1995, when she retired.
She missed children so much that she began substitute teaching at Fort Atkinson Middle and High schools where she was known to all the students lovingly as “grandma.”
Joan is survived by her husband, John of Fort Atkinson; children, Cindy (Dennis) Hustad of Oregon, Wis., Michael (Diane) Fischer of Indianapolis, Judy (Dennis) Beard of Green Bay, Pam (Scott) Burns of Fort Atkinson and Christopher “Chip” (Alice) Fischer of Jefferson; and grandchildren, Mickey and Luke Bowman, Matt Hustad, Irene Liebenstein, Michael and Ryan Turney, Cheryl Kruger, Rachel Vergenz, Kevin Quale and Annie Quale, Tyler Burns, and Alexis Hail and Nicole Hennessy. She also is survived by numerous great-grandchildren and her sister, Bonnie Smith of Shorewood.
Joan also was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Schremp.
A service will be held at a later date.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
