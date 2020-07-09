WATERTOWN — Joan M. Warner, 65, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Joan Marie Warner was born Sept. 5, 1954, a set of triplets, at Fort Memorial Hospital, daughter to Loretta McQueen.
Joan worked at Hamlin Inc. in Lake Mills for over 30 years until the company closed.
She was married to Roy Hagemeister, Sr.
Joan was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan, and loved racing.
She is survived by her daughter, Caroline (fiancé Mark Deporter) Warner of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Tyler Deporter and Sadie (Bobby) Selsing; a special friend, Mick; as well as many siblings and loved ones.
Joan was preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandmother, Ella Warner; triplet sister, June Compton; and other siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.