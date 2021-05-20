Joanne B. Armstrong

May 12, 1932 - May 15, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - On May 15, 2021 at home with family, Joanne entered her eternal resting place to be with her beloved husband Wayne (deceased 4/26/2018). After a brief illness, her heart, lungs and body were tired, but her mind never failed her. Joanne was born May 12, 1932, grew up in Watertown, WI and married Wayne Armstrong, the love of her life on August 5th, 1950. Together they started Armstrong Produce in Cottage Grove WI until 1992. Besides the business, they raised seven children, started a group home for unwed mothers, and were foster parents for infants and a young teenager. In her 40's Joanne went back to school and became a Registered Nurse in 1983.
Joanne was dedicated and hardworking. She worked as Director of Nursing at City View Nursing Home, as a consultant at Innovative Pharmacy, staff nurse at Parkway Hospital in Madison and a traveling nurse for the Red Cross. At Staffing Edge Inc, she found joy in teaching students to become CNAs. One of her greatest professional accomplishments was writing a State-approved Medication Administration program for the CNAs to be able to pass medications in nursing homes.
Joanne and Wayne loved camping and traveling. Belonging to the Coachman Campers Club they traveled the US. Additionally, they traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, England, Canada and Mexico. It was once said Joanne could live out of a suitcase.
Survivors include her sister, Alice Gaugert of Watertown; sister-in-law, Helen Agathen of Marshall, WI; brothers-in-law, Dr. Gene Armstrong of Kenosha and Carl (Nancy) Neathery of Decatur, IL; 7 children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Additionally, survived by several nieces and nephews who were very special to her. Children include Steve (Vickki) Armstrong of Cambridge, Kathy (Mike) Calnin of Madison, Mark (Coleen Lentz) Armstrong of Arena, Karen (Mike) Shreve of Florence, MT, Shelly (Al Plahetka) Armstrong of Madison, Julie (Jeff) Workman of Ottawa, IL and Pam (Omar) Pennycooke of Fort Atkinson.
She was an inspiration to so many, fair to all, a sounding board and confidant. She provided support, solid advice and a great work ethic to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed forever and never forgotten. A special thank you to Pam and Omar for their loving care for so many years.
Private services will be held at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson with burial at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove.
An Open House in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Steve and Vickki's home, W9108 S. Cedar Road, Cambridge, WI 53523 from 1 to 6 p.m. All family and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, Joanne requested memorials be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.
