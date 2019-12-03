Joanne C. Donovan, 89, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at Cedar Crest in Janesville.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1929, in Milwaukee, to Fred and Angeline (Zevnik) Peterson.
JoAnne grew up in Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School.
She enjoyed barrel racing, golf, fishing and bowling. She was an avid sports fan of all Wisconsin teams, especially the Packers. She was a devoted mother and always put family first.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Carrie) Donovan of Janesville and Bill (Jennifer) Donovan of Menomonee Falls; grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan (Angie), Zachary and Hailey; sister, Audrey Storm of Minnesota; and niece, Pamela Resch.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be held before the visitation at 3 p.m. in the Union Cemetery.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence of light a candle in her memory.
