Jodean Green, 91, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Jefferson Memory Care.
Jodean was born on Feb. 8, 1928, in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of the late German and Nora (Nichols) White.
She married Edwin Green Sr. on Nov. 26, 1946.
Jodean worked for the School District of Fort Atkinson for 25 years and was a longtime member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson and the Fort Atkinson Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Jodean is survived by her sons, Ron (Donna) Green of Taft, Fla., Bryan (Tammy) Green of Fort Atkinson and Robert (Michelle) Green of Fort Atkinson; daughters, Sharon (Kim) Pemper of Fort Atkinson, Jean (Mike) Moorehead of Mason City, Iowa, and Marcine (Tom) Hack, Deborah Green and Leticia Carnes, all of Gilbert, Ariz.; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her son, Edwin Green Jr.; son-in-law, Wesley Carnes; five brothers and two sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
A special thank you to Rainbow Hospice and Jefferson Memory Care for the excellent care provided to Jodean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jodean’s name would be appreciated to the First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson, Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson or to Jefferson Memory Care.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
