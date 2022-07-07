Joel Parker

North Prairie, WI - Joel T. Parker, 51, of North Prairie, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital; he was surrounded by his family.
Joel Thomas Parker was born on December 15, 1970 in Watertown to George W. Parker and Sandra K. Brom. Joel attended Jefferson Senior Highschool class of 1989, and later earned his Commercial Driver's License. As a young boy, some of Joel’s favorite things to do were to push around his tonka trucks or play with his dump trucks in the dirt. He carried on that passion as an adult with a career working in construction and operating heavy machinery.
Joel was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE). He was employed by PLM Paving and Concrete of Pewaukee, and Joel not only loved what he did for work, but he considered the people he worked with his second family. His work family described Joel as one of the hardest workers that they have ever had. Joel loved to be outdoors, whether that was riding snowmobiles or motorcycles, and from an early age on he loved fishing both on the water and on the ice.
Joel is survived by his beloved Boston Terrier, Finnegan, who he adoringly called FinnyButt; his mother Sandra Brom, siblings Jeffrey (Deborah) Parker, Julie (Gary) Raatz, Tricia (Kenny) Strauss, step-siblings Laurie (Gregory) Gilson, and Sarah Niemann-Hammer. Joel was a very proud uncle to the following nieces and nephews; Courtney (Travis) Peartree, Parker Gilson, Gavin Gilson, Camren Parker, Caitlyn (Blake) Strauss-Kumbier, Elijah Gilson, Brianna Raatz, Keegan Strauss, Cole Parker, Zoie Hammer, Aiza Hammer, and Peyton Gilson. Joel is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his local 139er brothers and sisters.
Joel was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Elmer and Edna Parker, maternal grandparents Harold and Catherine Wolff, father and step-mother George Parker and Sharon Hebbe, step-father Thomas Brom, and step-brother Timothy Niemann.
Joel's wishes were for his body to be cremated; immediate family will gather for a small private memorial service. PLM Paving and Concrete plan to hold a luncheon to celebrate Joel's life; the date/time are not yet determined. Donations in Joel's honor can be made to HAWS- Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
To plant a tree in memory of Joel Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.