Fort Atkinson, WI - John A. "Jack" Henze, 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home.
John was born on March 21, 1941, son of the late Clifford and Lucille (Randolph) Henze Sr. At the age of 3, Jack was adopted by George and Blanch Henze and at the age of 12 he was taken in by Glenn and Marion Henze.
On September 21, 1962, Jack married Janet Smith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Jack graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and was a proud member of the football team that went to state. He worked at Jones Dairy Farm for 37 years before retiring.
Jack was a sports enthusiast and was considered to be a sports encyclopedia by his son-in-law.
Jack is survived by his wife, Janet Henze and daughter, Shelley (Henze) Larsen and her husband, Steve whom Jack loved as his own son. He is further survived by many other loving family members. He was also preceded in death by several siblings.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the memorial home until time of service.
A special thank you to Rainbow Hospice, especially Ally, for the wonderful care and comfort provided to the family.
