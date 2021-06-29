November 25, 1942 - June 26, 2021
Helenville, WI - John A. "Jack" Martin, 78 of Helenville, passed away at home surrounded by family on June 26, 2021.
Jack was born November 25, 1942 at St. Mary's in Watertown, the son of John and Luella (Ammon) Martin. He married Marilyn Koebke on July 15, 1978 in Fort Atkinson and the two spent 42 years together. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1960. Jack was an excellent provider for his family and worked at Jones Dairy Farm as a driver/salesman, spending over 39 years with the company before his retirement. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed clowning under the clown name "O'Hanse" and was involved with Clown Alley and the Make-A-Wish foundation as a wish granter. For over for 50 years, Jack was also a volunteer fireman in Helenville. He was a very special person who had a heart for others, and despite being an only child loved to be involved in his extended family's activities and shared a special bond with his only daughter, Melissa. The two enjoyed long walks through local farmlands counting Sand Hill Cranes for the state of Wisconsin. Hunting and fishing were other passions of Jack's, as well as playing cards and working with ceramics. He was a wonderful husband, a loving and caring father, and he will be dearly missed.
Jack is survived by: his wife Marilyn Martin of Helenville; daughter Melissa Martin of Helenville; and many brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents and Aunt Hazel Ammon.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rome with Rev. Mike Mannisto presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
The family has requested potted plants in lieu of flowers due to severe allergies.
Memorials in Jack's name to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin would be appreciated.
