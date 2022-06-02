April 29, 1925 - May 30, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - John Delos Hershman, age 97, was welcomed into eternal life on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson with his family by his side.
John was born in his family's farmhouse in Walker Township, Jasper County, Indiana, on April 29, 1925. He was the second of eight surviving children of Otis Glover Hershman and Gladys Elliott Hershman. He attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Walker Center, IN followed by high school in Wheatfield, Indiana. Upon graduation in 1942 and at the age of 17, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy to join the WWII war effort. After training, he was sent to Manus Island, Papua, New Guinea, northeast of Australia in the South Pacific. There he was a supply officer, distributing supplies to the Allied Forces in the Pacific Theater.
John was discharged from the Navy in 1946 as Storekeeper, First Class, and returned home to work on the family farm. John attended college at Purdue and Indiana Universities. It was at Indiana University where he met Ann Witherspoon of Greenwood, IN. The two were married August 28, 1949. John completed college in 1950 and he was hired by the Globe American Corporation in Kokomo, Indiana.
In 1957 John was hired as an accountant by the Creamery Package Manufacturing Company, in Fort Atkinson. After 33 years, several promotions, nine years at the Chicago headquarters, along with business trips to Japan, Europe, and South America, John retired from APV Crepaco as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 1991.
While in Fort Atkinson, John and Ann became actively involved with the First Congregational UCC Church as officers and Sunday school teachers. They also volunteered for the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Campfire Girls. For his community service, John was named the Junior Jaycees "Young Man of the Year" in 1961. John and Ann also brought their love of square dancing from Indiana up to Fort Atkinson. At that time, there was a growing need for square dance callers in southern Wisconsin. So, John enrolled in "square dance callers' school". With this new skill, John & Ann hosted many square dance classes for all skill levels at the church and in their home. In 2010, John was inducted into the Wisconsin Square Dance Callers' Hall of Fame.
John & Ann were also avid campers. From tent camping in the 1960's to RV camping later on, they traveled throughout the US and Canada. They spent several winters in Arizona at RV resorts where they could camp, square dance and play golf.
When Ann's health began to decline, John turned all of his attention to her, becoming her primary caregiver until her death after 62 years of marriage in 2011.
But John felt he could still help somewhere. Through the church he volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels, participate in the "peanut project" and with the encouragement of his late son-in-law, Mike Onufer, joined the Fort Lions Club. He was always anxious and delighted to fill any need his fellow Lions asked of him.
John loved to watch college basketball whether in person or on TV, especially his beloved "Big 10". He also loved to play and watch golf. He was a long-time member of the Koshkonong Mounds and watched the Golf Channel continuously during his last days.
John is survived by his daughter, Nancy Onufer, sons David (Cynthia) and Timothy, all of Fort Atkinson. He is further survived by sister Carol Stevens of Lafayette, IN, brothers Kenneth Hershman of Indiana, PA and Richard (Sandra) Hershman of Wheatfield, IN; grandsons, Andrew J (fiancé Caitlin) Edmiston and Ben (Anna) Edmiston of New York, NY, and Tristan Hershman of Houston, TX; granddaughters Rebecca (Jon) Newcomb of Round Rock, TX, Gretchen (Eric) DeBlaey of Springfield, VA, Jacqueline Hershman of Washington, DC, Kayci (Jaciel) Zarate and Natalie Hershman of Fort Atkinson, WI. John is also survived by great-grandchildren Izidore, Tess, Elena, Axel, Vaden, and Landyn.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, daughter Teresa, brother Robert and sisters' Virginia, Ruth and Betty.
Funeral services will held at 11 AM Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at First Congregational UCC, 31 W. Milwaukee Ave, Fort Atkinson. John's visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5 PM - 7 PM at Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson and on Wednesday at the church from 10 AM until time of service. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery. A luncheon will be served.
If desired, memorials may be made to First Congregational UCC Church, Rainbow Hospice or the charity of your choice.
