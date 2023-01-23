John E. Griffin

Waukesha, WI - John Earl Griffin, age 79, passed away on January 16, 2023, at Mission Creek in Waukesha, WI. He was born on July 24, 1943 in Chico, California, to Howard and Margaret Griffin. John grew up in Fort Atkinson, attending St. Joseph Catholic grade school and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1961. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol all 4 years of high school and enlisted in the Air Force after graduation. John was a Vietnam War veteran spending time in Saigon as an airplane mechanic. John loved his time in the military. After completing his service at Eglin AFB, he moved to Waukesha, where he worked at Wisconsin Centrifugal until his retirement. John was married to his wife Shirley in 1967 and they spent many happy years together until her death in 2005. He then was married to his wife Helen until her death in 2017. John enjoyed the outdoors, especially duck and goose hunting with his friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his brother Kerry watching the Packers play. He shared his love of all things NASCAR with his nephew Mark Griffin with his favorite driver being Jeff Gordon. John's greatest devotion in life was his family. John was a very devout Catholic, living his faith by attending daily mass in his retirement and volunteering at the Schoenstatt Retreat Center in Waukesha which is a prayerful place in the beauty of nature and the vicinity of the International Schoenstatt Shrine, a chapel dedicated to the Mother of God. He could be seen helping around the grounds and driving the priests and nuns to their destinations such as the Milwaukee Airport. John will be missed by his family, including Kathy (Ken) Kaddatz, Milwaukee, Kerry (Berta) Griffin, Fort Atkinson, Brent (Ruth) Griffin, Belleville, Maureen Keane, Acworth, Georgia, and Gail (James) Scott, Fort Atkinson. He is further survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and Helen's children and grandchildren. He had many church friends, including Paul and Lisa Dedinsky, who were there for John when he needed assistance.
John was predeceased by his parents, his wives Shirley and Helen, brother Andy Griffin, and brother-in-law Richard Keane.
The visitation for John will be held on Wednesday January 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the start of the services at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Rd, Nashotah. with a burial to follow. The services will be broadcasted virtually at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8274865079
Rest in peace, dear John. Surely, the angels escorted you into heaven.
Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home in Waukesha, WI is handling the services for John.
