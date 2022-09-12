John Francis Wilson

March 14, 1942 - September 9, 2022 Shelbyville, TN - John Francis Wilson, age 80, of Shelbyville, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home, under the loving care and comfort of his family and Hospice Compassus.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

