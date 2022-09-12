March 14, 1942 - September 9, 2022 Shelbyville, TN - John Francis Wilson, age 80, of Shelbyville, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home, under the loving care and comfort of his family and Hospice Compassus.
Funeral services will be 1 PM Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive visitors 11 AM until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
He was born March 14, 1942, in Shelby, Ohio, to the late Marion Francis and Mary Elizabeth Champion Wilson. A veteran of the United States Navy, he participated in the Bay of Pigs incident. A retired electrician from National Pen, he raised and rode horses, and was a DQP inspector at Tennessee Walking Horse shows. He attended St. William Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Wilson.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Jansen Wilson, of Shelbyville; children, Timothy Wilson, and his wife Teresa, Eric Wilson, and his wife Jedeane, and Christy Smith, and her husband Chris; brothers, Robert Wilson, and his wife Jean, David Wilson, Ronald Wilson, and Kevin Wilson; a granddaughter, Bailey Elizabeth Wilson.
John would be honored with memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, or St. William Catholic Church.
Feldhaus Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
