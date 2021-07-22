March 5, 1973 - July 17, 2021
Jefferson, WI - JOHN H. FELTON, age 48 of Jefferson passed away Saturday July 17, 2021, at
The University of Wisconsin Madison. He was born on March 5, 1973, in Madison to Howard and Joan (Johnson) Felton. John graduated from Wheaton North high school and attended Trade school. John served in the United States Navy from 1992-1993. He was employed at Eaton Electronics in Whitewater.
He is survived by his parents Howard and Joan Felton of Jefferson, brother Daniel (Aimee) Felton of IL. Aunts, Patricia (Art) Draves of Baraboo, Harlene (Jerry) Clement of Madison, Mary Helickson of Cross Plains, and Uncle Wally (Deb) Johnson of MN, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday July 25, 2021, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral home in Jefferson with the Rev. Todd Tabor officiating. Burial will be 11:00 in the Felton Cemetery in Bosstown on Monday July 26, 2021. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
