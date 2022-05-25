John "Jack" H. Marasch

The Lord held open his loving arms and called home Jack on May 23, 2022 with a whisper in his ear from the Lord, "welcome home my good and faithful servant"
Jack was born April 14, 1940 in New London WI to Bernice and Herbert Marasch. He attended school in New London most of his childhood, graduating from Jefferson High School in Jefferson WI.
It was during this time in Jefferson that he fell in love with his dear wife Pearl (Gleiter) Marasch and they married in Aug 1959.
Jack was a dedicated and respected police officer for the majority of his working career. His police work included Jefferson WI, Minocqua WI, Hurley WI (Iron Co) and Iron Ridge WI. While working in Minocqua he held the roll of juvenile office and implemented the "Watchful Willy Program" for the little children. When he was semi-retired he drove School Bus for Mercer and loved the interaction with the children. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish in his younger days. As the years went on Jack found peace in the view from his kitchen window were he enjoyed natures beauty and counted grouse, deer and eagles daily with an occasional bear.
The Lord blessed the Marasch's home with four children. Ramona Marasch (lost at birth) Rabecca Blossfeld (William Scheels), Christine (Scott) Smith, and Michael (Paula) Marasch.
The blessings continued with Grandchildren: Sarah (Curt) Pagenkopf, Bryan (Heather) Lester, Joshua (Britney) Smith, Kelley (John) Bylsma, Jared (Kristi) Smith, Jake (Hannah) Marasch, Luke (Emily) Ceryes, Melanie Ceryes (Dan Liebmann) and Amanda Scheels. Four Great-Grandchildren: Allen Lester, Paige Lester, Caroline Pagenkopf and Kate Bylsma. Sisters: Carol (David) Salanda, Joyce (Barry) Bannardt, Kim (Clint) Carlsberg, and Sisters In Law: Ramona Hans and Janice Schoenherr and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by Herbert and Bernice Marasch, Romeo and Evelyn Gleiter, Karen and Donald Mepham, David Hans and Merlin Schoenherr along with his infant daughter Ramona.
A special thanks goes to Pastor Todd, the medical team at the Mercer Marshfield Clinic, Howard Young Medical Center of Woodruff, the Mercer Ambulance, along with Park Falls Manor Staff and Bolger Funeral Home for their exceptional care and kindness to the entire family.
