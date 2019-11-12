CONCORD — John L. “Jack” Bender passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
He was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Jefferson.
Jack’s parents were the original owners of the Jefferson Hotel.
Jack proceeded to build Jack’s Auto Ranch, the Concord House and Concord Campground.
Jack is survived by his children, Chris Bender and John (Patricia) Bender; grandchildren, Adam, Brent, Kailey, Courtney, Allison, John, Kaylin and Karissa; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Asher, Wes and Evelyn.
Visitation will be held Nov. 16 at St. Stevens Evangelical Lutheran Church, W2094 Church Drive, Concord, from 12:30 until 4:30 p.m. with a service to follow.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Jefferson, on Nov. 17, at 12:30 p.m., with a late lunch to follow at the Concord House at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.