January 7, 1953 - April 5, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - John Michael "Jack" McGinn passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Atkinson on Wednesday April 5, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
John "Jack" Michael McGinn was born January 7, 1953 into the loving arms of Betty and Robert McGinn in Whitewater, Wisconsin. They moved to Fort Atkinson, WI when Jack was three years old. Jack grew up in the Fort Atkinson school system. Sports centered around Jack and he was always shooting hoops with friends or touch football in the snow. Jack won the 1963 "Punt, Pass & Kick" competition and was invited to participate in a Green Bay Packers promotion at age 10, which provided him the chance to go to a Packer Team Dinner in Milwaukee and meet heroes such as Vince Lombardi and Ray Nitschke. In 2013 an HBO special "Sports in America" gave Jack the opportunity to relive that incredible experience and restate how much value and joy sports brought him in his childhood.
Well known for his athleticism in high school, Jack started as a Freshman on the Varsity men's basketball team and had four fun filled years with Coach Gruber.
Post high school, Jack leaned into his artistic abilities and attended MATC for their commercial design program. Jack continued to have a hand in the design world as he made his career selling commercial printing for various companies throughout Southern Wisconsin.
Jack had two children, Michael and Molly that he instilled in his love for art, music and sports. Some of the best memories with his children were of simply being together, driving them to their various sports or music events, singing along to Van Morrison (a favorite of Jack's) together.
Jack was blessed to reconnect with his grade school sweetheart, Colleen Weber in 2010. Together for over 13 years, they had a shared love of nature walks and photography. Jack taught Colleen how to embrace both the cold Wisconsin winters, and watching all the Packer and Bucks games that accompany those chilly Winter nights.
One of the biggest joys later in Jack's life was the time he shared and volunteered at Saint Colletta in Jefferson, Wisconsin. Jack would often mention feeling he was sitting around living angels when he was amongst the community there. Pure love, hugs and kindness were always abundant for him at Saint Colletta.
He is survived by his wife Colleen and her daughters Liz and Kathryne Miller, her son James (Ashley) Miller and grandson Henry, Jack's son-Michael (Deborah) McGinn and their children Samantha and Robert, Jack's daughter Molly (Ashley) McGinn, sister Catherine McGinn and brother Michael (Ellen) McGinn and their daughters Katie and Emily McGinn.
He is preceded in death by his Father Robert Kane McGinn and Mother Betty Jane McGinn.
A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1225 W. Main Street, Whitewater, WI 53190. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service. The burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Colletta of Wisconsin.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
