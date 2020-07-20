John O. Satterlee, 90, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center.
John was born on Sept. 14, 1929, in Wahpeton, N.D., to Herbert and Thekla (Rosing) Satterlee.
He graduated with a printing degree from North Dakota State School of Science.
On Nov. 20, 1954, he married Joyce Rucks at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Edgerton.
John was employed as a printer for 43 years at the Daily Jefferson County Union. John contributed to the paper with the many photos he took as well as the articles he wrote under the “Bucksnort Inn.”
He was an avid sportsman and taught hunter’s safety for many years. John was a HAM radio operator and stamp collector, and volunteered at Fort Memorial Hospital and the Fort Food Pantry.
John thoroughly enjoyed serving as a crossing guard and the many friendships he made.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce of Fort Atkinson; children, Janice Arndt, Lee (Kim) Satterlee, Barry (Debbie) Satterlee and David Satterlee, all of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Jacob (Megan) Arndt, Erin Arndt, Matthew Satterlee, Adam (Katie) Satterlee, Carla Coxe, Bethany Bott, Rachel (Clay) Laird, Bruce Jr. (Amanda) Satterlee, Shawn Satterlee and Lucas (Alyssa) Satterlee; 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce Satterlee; and son-in-law, Daniel Arndt.
A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
