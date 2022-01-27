July 18, 1936 - January 7, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Fort Atkinson, WI - John "Pike" Teipner, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2022. Pike left an impression wherever he went. He always had a story to tell, and words of wisdom to impart. He experienced an enormous life and brought anyone willing along for the ride. Those closest to him know a bellowing laugh and a crushing hug.
Pike was the only son of Myron and Marie (Wiederkehr) Teipner and was born and raised in Wausau, Wisconsin. Pike owned several bars in the Wausau and Merrill area where he was a proud sponsor of basketball and slow and fast pitch softball teams. He prided himself on having great players and great teams.
In 1959, Pike married Nancy Speers, and had four children with her: Barbara Teipner Wargolet (Mark Wargolet), Terry Teipner (Amy Bevington), Michael Teipner and Christopher Teipner. Pike and his family were a foster home to many children starting in 1976. These beginnings were the impetus to Pike's founding of TTH (Teipner Treatment Homes), the first independently licensed child-placing agency in Wisconsin. Pike and the many dedicated staff and treatment foster parents saw TTH grow and flourish throughout the state of Wisconsin for over 20 years.
Pike loved sports and was a super fan. He was consistently one of the most vocal supporters (literally and figuratively) of UW-Whitewater football, and basketball (Tip-Off Club). He had a very special affinity for the UW-Whitewater Women's basketball team. Pike took great pride in his induction to the UW-Whitewater Hall of Fame in 2007 for his continued support. In his personal life, Pike was an avid runner, swimmer and cyclist. For almost 2 decades, he could be seen running with his dog between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson on old Hwy 26. He also made it a point for about 40 years to join the boys at Lucky B for coffee at the morning break. He had a close-knit group of friends and coaches he got together with for lunch each month.
In 1992, Pike married the late Charlene (Gimski) mother of Jamie (David) Steck and Sara Musser. Pike was an exuberant grandfather and will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Sean, Ethan, and the late Taylor Teipner; Will, Jack and Addison Steck; Declan, Perrin, Aurelia Musser; and great grandson, Donovan Teipner. Pike also thought of himself as the adopted father and grandfather to the Carollo family, Joe, Kari, Kacie, Matt and Tyler of Whitewater.
You could always count on him to give you an early morning phone call to sing happy birthday.
A special thank you to Kim and Delaina of Transitions at Home for their kindness and dedication and to the great staff of University Hospital in Madison.
Per his request, there is no formal memorial service planned. In his honor, please tell a Pike story.
