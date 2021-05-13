December 4, 1945 - May 8, 2021
Union Grove, WI - John T. Goodwin, age 75, passed away on May 8, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home - Boland Hall. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 4, 1945, to parents Thomas and Lillian (nee. Harman) Goodwin. John proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and made the rank of E-6. Following his military service, he worked as a business man, selling computers worldwide with Panasonic. He helped launch computers in companies worldwide during this time. John also traveled the Midwest extensively while working for Canon. John is survived by his sons, Shawn and Parish (Mun); grandson, Jake Goodwin; and former wife, Patricia Goodwin.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
