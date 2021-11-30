Sullivan, WI - John T. Partoll, 85, of Sullivan, WI passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.
John was born on December 28, 1935 in Chicago, IL the son of Joseph and Mary (Sach) Partoll. He worked as a masonry worker in the construction industry and was also a farmer. John was very skilled when it came to his brick and stone work. Fireplaces were his specialty. He appreciated a hard day's work and was proud of the different buildings and projects he completed. John was united in marriage to Deanna Orchard on March 18, 1998 in Las Vegas. When he wasn't building or farming, John's favorite place to be was outside hunting and fishing. He loved the beauty of nature and was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Holidays and family gatherings always brought him joy. John was a good man and he will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Deanna Partoll of Sullivan, WI; his children, Joseph (Heather) Partoll of Elburn, IL, Timothy (Dawn) Partoll of Palmyra, WI, Anthony (Margie) Partoll of Whitewater, WI, Thomas (Caroline) Partoll of Whitewater, WI, and Deanna Beemsterboer of Monee, IL; hisseven grandchildren, Beau (Ugne), Simon (Jill), Ross (Danielle), Jacob, Michael, Hannah, and Kaitlyn; and his five great grandchildren, Linas, Izabele, Penelope, Emma, and Capri; his step-children, Talena (Jason) Soustek and Gabrielle (Mark) Soustek; his step-grandchildren, Nazareth, Tela, Chris, Seth, and Kaden; his step-greatgrandchildren, Marquese and Leviathan; and his sister, Ceil (Russ) Wickler of Whitewater, WI. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials in John's honor may be made to Rainbow Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Palmyra, WI. Fr. Mariadas Bekala will officiate the mass. Visitation will take place from 9:00AM until the time of mass at the church. John will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
