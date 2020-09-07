LAKE MILLS — John Thomas “J.T.” Lees, 80, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Mills.
He was born on April 20, 1940, to Thomas and Alice (Leichtle) Lees in Lake Mills.
John’s early years were spent as an altar boy and in Troop 148 of the Boy Scouts where he was a member of the “Order of the Arrow Brotherhood.”
Many wonderful summers were spent waterskiing on Rock Lake and playing American Legion Baseball. John’s evenings were spent managing his father’s “Lake Theatre.”
John’s senior year he led the basketball team to the sectionals and the baseball team to the state before the WIAA had divisions.
John attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he played freshman baseball. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon “SAE” fraternity as a social chairman and member of the humorology play. John graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Economics.
John served in the U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., during the “Cuban Missile Crisis” and later with the 44th General Hospital Army Reserve in Madison. He was a member of the American Legion Post 67 in Lake Mills.
John and his brother, Michael, owned and operated Tyranena Golf Club in Lake Mills during their working years. In the winter months, John enjoyed downhill skiing, racquetball, jogging, vacationing to Florida and Arizona to golf.
John is survived by three daughters, Lindsey Lees-Decker, Tiffany Congdon and Jeanette Walling; one son, Todd Aartsen; grandchildren, Quinn Decker, Cayl Congdon and Scott Aartsen; son-in-law, Nick Congdon; brother, Michael Lees (Carolyn); and his former wife, Katy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patsy Lees; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Aartsen.
Services to honor John on Wednesday, Sept. 9, are as follows: Visitation, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills; Mass of Christian Burial, from noon to 12:45 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills; and a gravesite celebration with military honors at Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills.
In lieu of flowers, our family asks that you make a donation to the John T. Lees Memorial Fund. All funds will go toward creating a memorial to be placed at the beach or local park in Lake Mills.
Checks can be made out to: John T. Lees Memorial Fund and mailed to PremierBank, 70 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
