WATERTOWN — John Thomas Yagow, 76, fell asleep in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
John was born Aug. 23, 1943, in Milwaukee, to Elbert and Beata (Hoessel) Yagow.
He was baptized by his grandfather, the Rev. Karl L. Hoessel, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Milwaukee; attended Christian elementary school in St. Peter, Minn.; and was confirmed April 14, 1957, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Reedsburg, where he graduated from Webb High School in 1961.
He studied at Wartburg College in Iowa before transferring to Madison where he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy in 1967.
John married his college sweetheart, Beverly (Runzheimer) at Christ Lutheran Church, Abbotsford, by her uncle, the Rev. Harold Parsch, on Nov. 28, 1970.
John practiced the pharmacy profession in hospital, community and nursing home settings until deciding to go to medical school at age 39. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery (now Des Moines University) in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1986.
He established and operated his own Family Practice Clinic in Wauwatosa until retiring due to total disability from Lyme Disease.
John and Beverly had lived in Watertown since 1994. He courageously battled Alzheimer’s disease the past several years.
John was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Watertown; the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Beverly; daughter and son-in-law, Nathan and Deborah Burke; and granddaughter, Lyanna from Austin, Texas. He also is survived by brothers, Phillip and Julie (Luke) Yagow from Mount Horeb, and Daniel and Vikki (Stevens) Yagow from Littleton, Colo.
Other surviving relatives include siblings-in-law, Ray and Karen Redmann in Janesville, Lofton and Kitty Runzheimer in Northfield, Minn., James and Jan Runzheimer in Arlington, Texas, Jamil and Susan Khan in Janesville, and Mark and Carol Runzheimer in Pewaukee; and nieces and nephews, Dean, Dawn, Jane, Kurt, Daniel, Sarah, Kristin, Aric, Evan, Marie, Tim, Bob, Anna, Arthur and Christopher.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, naval aviator Arthur P. Yagow; his wife’s parents, Walter and Lorinda Runzheimer; and nephew, David Redmann.
The service of Christian burial will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rodney Warnecke officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and at St. John’s on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. until the service.
Interment will follow at Watertown Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to St. John’s Lutheran Church or School, Watertown; Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills; or Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson County.
John and his family would like to sincerely thank his personal physician, Dr. Aaron Beck, for his uplifting compassionate care, and the entire staff of both Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson and Jefferson Memory Care for the devoted and loving care that they all provided to John and his family.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
