September 25, 1931 - October 22, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - John W. McKenzie, Fort Atkinson, 89, died October 22nd, 2020.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial has moved to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson on Wednesday, October 28th, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at the church until time of service. A luncheon will follow the service at the American Legion Dugout in Fort Atkinson.
