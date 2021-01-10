Jolene D. Hollinger

June 20, 1950 - December 29, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Jolene Dee Hollinger, 70, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Fort Health Care Center.
Jolene was born on June 20, 1950 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Laverne and Elaine Jung.
Jolene married Robert L. Hollinger Sr. on September 11, 1970 and were together for 50 years.
Jolene was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and loved fishing, wildlife, and bowling.
Jolene is survived by her husband, Robert; children, John (Tammy Alvarado) Hollinger, Doretha J. May (Hollinger) and Tamika T. (James Smiley) Hollinger; grandchildren, Tasha, Courtney, Natalie, Allison, Austin, Aydan and Dante; brothers, Terrance Jung, Darrell Jung, Gregory (Heather) Jung, Michael (Jackie) Jung and Kevin (Jay) Jung and sister, Shirley (Mark) Zimmerman. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert L. Hollinger Jr.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.
