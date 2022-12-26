Fort Atkinson, WI - Jonathan Francis Draves, 77, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Jonathan was born on August 28, 1945, in Beloit, WI to Clifford and Elizabeth (Marshall) Draves. He graduated from Iowa Grant High School in 1963. Jonathan served his country in the United States Marines and was a Vietnam Veteran. He married Marilyn Vos on May 2, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Jonathan was a meat cutter for Vos Sentry Foods in Fort Atkinson and later was an insurance agent for Rural Insurance. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and tinkering in his shop. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; children, Jason Draves (Lori McCulloch) and Matthew (Christie) Draves all of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jacob, Marnie, Callie Draves, Cory and Tiffany McCulloch, and a close uncle, Jim Ament. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Cliff and Leonard Draves.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Fort Atkinson. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com Nitardy Funeral Home Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. Memorials can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or Fort Atkinson VFW.
