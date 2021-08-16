Jonathon E. Fetterer

December 19, 1985 - August 11, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Jonathon Eduardo Fetterer, 35 of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Jon was born December 19, 1985, in Subic, Batangas, Philippines, the son of James and Lydia (Tadifa) Fetterer. He met the love of his life, Laura Wagner, on December 29, 2010, and the couple was blessed with a son Marcus. Jon brought a smile to the face of everyone he met and was always there to listen to anyone and everybody.
"We are going to be forever lost without you, but you are pain free. When we look in the sky, the brightest star blinks for you. We love you, always and forever. "
Jon is survived by: his paternal grandmother Marge Fetterer; father James Fetterer; mother Lydia Gregor; wife Laura Wagner-Fetterer; son Marcus Wagner; parents-in-law Pat and John Wagner; and brothers-in-law David (Katy) Wagner and Michael Wagner. Jon is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jon is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with Rev. Josh Martin presiding. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery of Jefferson.
