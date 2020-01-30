CAMBRIDGE — Joseph Charles Golding, Jr., 94, formerly of Cambridge, died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, with his loving wife by his side, at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1925, in Baraboo, the son of the late Joseph and Mina (Pease) Golding, Sr.
Joe proudly had served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46 as an aviation ordanceman.
On Nov. 26, 1946, he was united in marriage to the former Ann Brashi. They resided in Madison where they raised their three daughters in the Crestwood neighborhood.
He and Ann enjoyed golfing, fishing, photography and antiquing.
Joe had owned and operated Joe Golding & Son Heating in Madison, with his father.
After retiring, he and Ann moved to Green Valley, Ariz., where they enjoyed golfing year-round and exploring the Southwest.
They returned to Wisconsin in 1998 and settled in Cambridge to be near family. They were members of the Lake Ripley Country Club and enjoyed living across the street from the 18th green.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Ann; their two daughters, Regina Golding of Madison and Marcia (Randy) Staubli of Cambridge; five grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) Mooney, Ryan Mooney, Justin Staubli, Trevor (Katie) Staubli and Amanda (Jared) Kulow; one great-grandchild, Regan Mooney; other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Mooney.
Joe had a warm, loving heart and a big smile for everyone he met.
Private family services will be held.
The family would like to thank Lilac Springs for their loving care of Joe the past three years, and to Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion for Joe.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting with arrangements.
