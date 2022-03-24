Joy Stuckey

Koshkonong, WI - Joy S. Stuckey, a loving mother, ascended peacefully on butterfly wings to the gates of heaven on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Berwyn, IL on May 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Zuetel) Rode. On January 19th, 1963 she was united in marriage to the late Bruce Stuckey at Faith Lutheran Church in Brookfield, Illinois. She was currently residing in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Joy worked as an administrative assistant at Jefferson County Human Services, Parsons Chiropractic Services, and Dr. Moulton's Dental Clinic. She made many friends over the years that brought laughter and smiles to those around her. She loved any and all flowers, especially lavender, lilacs, lilies, and tulips. Watching her houseplants and flower gardens bloom as well as the butterflies, squirrels and birds that visit would bring her great pleasure. She enjoyed watercolor painting, sewing, knitting, crafting, and traveling the states. Joy loved all animals, especially cats.
Joy's passion was devoting her life to her family. She is survived by her two daughters; Sharon (Steven) Olson and Susan Stuckey, both of Fort Atkinson, WI. She has five grandchildren: Candice (Jonathan) Franks, Dawn (Mark) Wokasch, Matthew (Libby) Stahl, Craig Olson, and Maxwell Stuckey. She was also well loved by her eight great grandchildren: Emma Wokasch, Hailey Olson, Sophia Wokasch, Alyvia Olson, Madelynn Franks, Oliver Stuckey, Lainey Franks, and Ryleigh Olson. She is survived by her sister Loralee Gerrietts. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and son, Robert Stuckey.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and time to better appreciate her love for nature and gardening.
