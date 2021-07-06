Joyce A. (Springob) Rueth

August 16, 1933 - July 1, 2021
Jefferso, WI - JOYCE A. RUETH, age 87 of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 1, 2021.
She was born on August 16, 1933, in Dousman daughter of the late Hugo and Pearl (Hoffman) Springob. Joyce married Donald C. Rueth on May 10, 1952, he preceded her in death on July 1, 1990. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Joyce worked at Countyrside Nursing Home for 24 years. She also enjoyed 'volunteer work' at Rainbow Hospice, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church religion classes, and helping to serve on the funeral committee as well as volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul, Jefferson Food Pantry, Meals at the Senior Center, and volunteering at the Fort Hospital in the subacute unit. She also enjoyed playing cards and other board games. Joyce is survived by her daughter Sue Cusick of Jefferson, grandson Mark Lentz Sr. of Johnson Creek, great grandchildren Genesis Lentz, Mark Lentz Jr., Matt Lentz, Graceland Lenz. sisters Joan Deeter of Jefferson, Mary Stevens of CA, and brother Kenneth (Janice) Springob of Greenville, WI. Special nieces Linda Mueller, Kathy Rueth and other nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald and daughter Mary and sister Jean Lynch.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday July 12, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Monday. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery.
Memorial may be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
