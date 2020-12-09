February 15, 1927 - December 7, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Joyce Colleen (Radtke) Reichert, 93, of Whitewater passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Fairhaven.
Joyce was born on February 15, 1927 to Walter and Goldie (Will) Radtke. She was born and raised in Fort Atkinson. On February 1, 1949 Joyce married Ewald "Rick" Reichert and together they had four children.
Joyce was a member of the Women's Club, Lioness Club and and St. Paul's altar guild. She also volunteered at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital and Twice is Nice in Jefferson.
Joyce enjoyed knitting and cross stitching. She loved playing cards and being able to travel with Rick.
Joyce is survived by her children, Kurt (Paula) Reichert of Lodi, Thomas Reichert of Delavan, Karen (Lee) Schmeling of Muskego, Julie (Richard) Bemis of Janesville; six grandchildren, Heather Reichert, Nicholas Reichert, Ryan (Madalyn) Reichert, Christopher (Elin) Reichert, Chad Schmeling, Jason (Brie) Schmeling; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Goldie Radtke; husband, Rick Reichert; and sister, Joan Vogel.
A private funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Nitardy Funeral Home. A burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joyce's name can be made at Fairhaven Senior Services, "Friends Of the Children" (PO Box 775 Delavan WI), Lakeside Lutheran High School, or St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fairhaven for the wonderful care they gave mom the last five years!
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
