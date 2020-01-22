WATERTOWN — Joyce E. Kohls, 90, of Watertown, went to be with her friend Jesus on Jan. 22, 2020.
She was born on April 14, 1929, to Arthur and Minnie (Petig) Kohls.
Joyce enjoyed Christian music, Bible classes, playing the piano and knitting.
She is survived by a sister, Carol (Richard) Wanie of Fort Atkinson; a brother, Ronald (Jean Blankenship) Kohls of Germantown; and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at Watertown Moravian Church with the Rev. Kurt Liebenow officiating.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.
If desired, memorials to Watertown Moravian Church and Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
