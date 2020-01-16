WHITEWATER — Joyce Elsie Dougherty, 97, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater where she had lived for the past 6½ years.
Joyce was born Feb. 5, 1922, in Whitewater, the first of two children of Lloyd and Elsie (Uglow) Taylor.
She grew up in LaGrange, and graduated from City High in Whitewater. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Whitewater State Teachers College, did graduate work at the University of Colorado in Boulder, and in 1971 received her master’s degree in education from the University of North Texas in Denton.
In 1949 Joyce married H. James Dougherty, Jr. of Oklahoma. Soon after their marriage, Jim received his law degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
Joyce taught elementary education, principally fourth grade, for many years — first in Wisconsin and Illinois and, after her marriage, in Oklahoma and Texas. After the death of her beloved husband, Jim, Joyce retired “back” to Wisconsin in 1991.
In her retirement, Joyce enjoyed travel — both throughout the United States and internationally. She worked tirelessly for her church, was a member of United Methodist Women and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Due to declining mobility, Joyce lived her last 6 ½ years in nursing care at Fairhaven. Even so, she did her best to remain “active” in family gatherings, her church and activities at Fairhaven.
She always retained her interest in family and current events, and found many ways to help those in need.
Joyce is survived by her brother, Dean Taylor; her nephew, Chuck Taylor, and his wife Barb, all of Whitewater; a niece, Carrie James (Jeff) and her family of Olympia, Wash.; and a nephew, Michael Taylor (Carlye) of Odenton, Md.
She also was predeceased by her parents; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Taylor.
A celebration of life for Joyce will be held in fellowship hall at Fairhaven Retirement Community, 435 W. Starin Road, Whitewater, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to The Time is Now (Lake Geneva) or the Memorials Committee of First United Methodist Church-Whitewater.
Joyce’s family would like to thank the staff at Fairhaven, particularly those on third floor, for their years of care and concern for Joyce.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, assisted the family.
