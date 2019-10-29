NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — Joyce Jeanette Pease Bender, 88, passed away at Mala Strana Rehabilitation and Care Center in New Prague, Minn., on Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She struggled with dementia for over 14 years.
Joyce was born in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 25, 1931, to Lora Ray Pease and Louise Ellen Bolhalter.
On Aug. 11, l953, she married her college sweetheart, Lt. Willard Anthony “Bink” Bender, in Monroe, Wis.
Joyce had deep faith and a caring heart. Going out of her way to help others was central to how she lived her life. Her graciousness will be remembered by everyone she touched. She put her heart and soul into everything she did.
Joyce is survived by her children, Lora Louise Lambert, Michael Anthony (Donna) Bender and Mary Jane Bender; and grandchildren, Brooks Lambert (Angi), Brady Lambert, Joelle Bender, Alyssa Tripi (Lewis) and Eric Bender; and great-grandchildren, Luke Tripi and Clayton Lambert.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bink, and her dear sister, Lorna Pease Viney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague, Minn.
Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.
Visit bruzekfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to express sympathy may consider a donation in Joyce’s honor to the Minnesota Alzheimer’s Association http://alz.org/mnnd/donate.
