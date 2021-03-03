December 29, 1930 - March 1, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Joyce L. Walters, 90, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Wellington Meadows in Fort Atkinson.
Joyce Lorraine Walters was born on December 29, 1930 in Tomah, the daughter of Adolph and Thresa (nee Mausolf) Walters. She was a graduate of Johnson Creek High School. She had been employed at Mo-Lite Industries in Fort Atkinson for many years followed by ETI in Fort Atkinson until her retirement. She enjoyed ceramics and projects and was an excellent seamstress. She also enjoyed bowling for many years. Joyce was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek. She was a wonderful aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce is survived by her brothers, Virgil Walters of Jefferson and Vern Walters of Georgia as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Joy Walters; and nephew, Steve Walters.
No service will be held. Burial will be at the Brookside Cemetery in Millston at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
