July 6, 1944 - November 25, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Joyce M. Poole, 76, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Joyce was born on July 6, 1944 in Wisconsin Rapids, daughter of the late Ervin Fosberg and Lola (Heines) Fosberg Morrow.
She had been employed at Jones Dairy Farm for 18 years.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Michelle Poole and Rhonda Poole both of Fort Atkinson and Christina Mueller of Janesville; grandchildren, Shawn (Jerrica Newby) Poole and their son Eli, and Braden and Olivia Mueller; and her sister, Gladys Heilein. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Larry Morrow; and her brothers, Grant and Jerry Fosberg.
A private family visitation will be held.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
