Joyce Marie (Streiff) Montgomery

December 18, 1929 - January 10, 2023 Sun Prairie, WI - Joyce Marie Montgomery, 93, died peacefully on January 10, 2023.
Joyce was a fiercely independent, feisty and funny matriarch to her five daughters, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was married for 66 years to Robert E. (Tony) Montgomery, who passed away in 2014.
Joyce was born in Madison, WI, on December 18, 1929 to Walter Streiff and Marie (Disch) Streiff. She moved with her parents and siblings to Jefferson, WI, where she graduated from high school in 1947. Joyce worked for many years as a teller at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Jefferson.
Joyce and Tony retired in 1988 and moved to Lander, WY, where they spent a number of years as "vigorous retirees." Joyce was a member of the Lander Wyoming Library Board and also volunteered at the local hospital.
Robert and Joyce returned to Wisconsin in 2001 to be closer to their family, living in Middleton and Sun Prairie. While in her 70s, Joyce founded and facilitated a support group in Middleton for individuals with Essential Tremor and other movement disorders. The support group remains active today.
Survivors include daughters: Pamela (David) Jones, Denise (Thomas) Tully, Susan (Jeffrey) Dlouhy and Elizabeth (Andrew) English; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Christine Willegal; her parents, Walter and Marie Streiff; and her siblings: Dennis Streiff, Daniel Streiff and Carol (Streiff) Klingbeil.
The family will honor Joyce during a private celebration of life.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for providing compassionate palliative and end-of-life support to Joyce and her family in the months preceding her death, and to the Alzheimer's Association for ongoing guidance regarding dementia care.
Memorial donations may be made online to Team Tony and Joyce, Walk To End Alzheimer's - Milwaukee County or to Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson, WI.
