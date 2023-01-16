Joyce Marie (Streiff) Montgomery
December 18, 1929 - January 10, 2023 Sun Prairie, WI - Joyce Marie Montgomery, 93, died peacefully on January 10, 2023.

Joyce was a fiercely independent, feisty and funny matriarch to her five daughters, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was married for 66 years to Robert E. (Tony) Montgomery, who passed away in 2014.

