LAKE MILLS — Joyce Stockfish, 90, of Lake Mills, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
She was born on July 22, 1929, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late John and Ann (Kobs) Garthwait.
She was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, class of 1948.
On Aug. 28, 1948, Joyce married Maynard Stockfish. He died on July 11, 1987.
After marriage, she and Maynard resided in Cambridge.
Joyce had been employed by the Larsen Canning Company for more than 15 years.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church, served as a diener, and was a member of the Townline Mothers' Club.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Stockfish of Cambridge; two daughters, Susan (Steven) Sterwald of Waterloo and Christine (Bob) Rumary of Cambridge; six grandchildren, Gary (Joni) Punsel, Brad (Cassie) Punsel, Nicole (Nathan) Ross, Justin Punsel, Joshua (Morgan Stendel) Punsel and Steve (Cassy Krull) Sterwald, Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Sara Punsel, Madysen Punsel, Emma Ross and Faye Ross; one brother, William Garthwait of Fort Atkinson; one sister, Janet (Calvin) Clark of Fort Atkinson; two sisters-in-law, Doris Stockfish of Lake Mills and Jean Stockfish of Cambridge; other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by three sisters, Lorraine Kassilke, Dolores Ferry and Margaret Kohl; two brothers, Robert Pfeiffer and Edward Garthwait; her granddaughter, Stacy Sue Sterwald; and her grandson, Shane Robert Sterwald.
Graveside services will be held at Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Moravian Church or the Lake Mills Food Pantry.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting with arrangements.
