Juanita Elaine Heinz, 105, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Fairhaven in Whitewater.
Juanita was born in Fort Atkinson on June 9, 1915, the daughter of Frank M. and Nettie (Tamblingson) Telfer.
She graduated from Whitewater State Teachers College, and then taught at Joeville and Flanigan which were local country schools located west of Fort Atkinson.
On June 9, 1937, Juanita married Earl S. Heinz in Belvidere, Ill. Earl preceded Juanita in death on Dec. 20, 2001.
Juanita worked as a sales clerk for the J.C. Penney Company in Fort Atkinson for many years prior to her retirement.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and its women's group, secretary for the Daughters of the American Revolution, and she volunteered at the National Dairy Shrine at the Hoard Historical Museum.
Juanita loved taking care of others, and she enjoyed making her own cards, scrapbooking and sewing.
Surviving are her children: Joann (Paul) Jensen of De Pere, Lee (Lynne) Heinz of Fort Atkinson and Karol Folmer of Cambridge; eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She further is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held in the future at the First Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.