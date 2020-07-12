Juanita Elaine Heinz, 105, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Fairhaven in Whitewater.
Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, July 19, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Busy Barns, W7675 U.S. Highway 12, Fort Atkinson, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m.
A luncheon will follow the service.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
